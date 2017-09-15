August building numbers a slight increase over same month last year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John’s August 2017 building report shows that this August was a slight improvement over last August for construction.

According to the latest building numbers from the City, the value of construction last month totalled just over $8.2 million. That is an increase over August of 2016, when construction value totalled $7.16 million.

The increase in the value was mainly due to two permits for Industrial properties that were granted to Urban Systems and Gridlines Projects Ltd. The value of those two permits made up $7.7 million of last month’s total. The remaining $467,000 came from three residential and four commercial renovations.

So far this year, the value of construction in the Energetic City totals just under $33 million, which is just over half of the year-to-date for 2016, when that number stood at just over $58 million. The only categories that have seen increases are multiple-family home construction and Industrial construction. This year’s total multiple-family home construction value stands at $10.6 million, compared to just $2.5 million by this time a year ago.

Though last month was a slight improvement over June and July, the City is still on track to rake in less revenue from permits and other fees. Last month, the City brought in $61,551.50 of the year-to-date total of $333,323.39. In contrast, the latter number stood at $529,664.92 twelve months ago.