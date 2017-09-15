Association for Community Living hosts 6th annual awards ceremony

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Association for Community Living held its 6th annual award ceremony on Thursday evening.
It was a packed house at the Lido Theatre for the awards ceremony, where the Association honoured members of the community in Fort St. John with developmental disabilities for their incredible achievements over the past year. President Angela Telford, who is just finishing up her first year in the role, gave a short opening speech before the awards show. A total of 64 awards were handed out by the Association at Thursday’s awards ceremony.
The list of winners is as follows:
- Dean Marcellus – Cruise Award
- Linda Smith – Friendship Award
- Melvin McCabe – Green Thumb Award
- Maria Stamatelakis – Companion Award
- Dorothy Wiebe – Serenity Award
- Dustin Hatton – Improv Award
- Wyatt Turney – Family Man
- Julie Ouellette – Home Owner Award
- Robert Brown – Fountain of Youth Award
- Kelsey Stevens – Helping Hand Award
- Alaina Remple – Sweetheart Award
- Bill Mayer – Old Time Rock ‘n Roller
- Isabelle Paynter– Spectacular Speaker
- Alicia Calder – Humanitarian Award
- Michael Andrews – Classical Music Connoiseur
- Megan Doerksen – Independence Award
- Darian Tarangle – Mr Clean Award
- Roger Ness – Grill Master Award
- Tyler Atkinson – Man of the Year Award
- Mekayla Schock – Tranquility Award
- Talina Birley – Contagious Smile Award
- Kevin Smith – Lion Tamer Award
- Jenelle Russell – Concert Enthusiast Award
- Crystal Thompson – Kind Hearted Award
- Tyler Roblin – Socialite Award
- Paul Brooks – Resilience Award
- Tina Tompkins – Dependable Volunteer Award
- Gavin Morin – Xbox Pro Award
- Dawn Barber – The Voice Award
- Gerald Eckert – Positivity Award
- John Parenteau – Gentlemen Award
- Ashley Cote – Social Diva
- Peter Fehr – Chivalrous Award
- Amy Lockhart – Fearless Award
- Corinne Alexander – Caregiver Award
- Audrey Knott – Edith Bunker Award
- Dan Zacharias – Triple Threat Award
- Darlene Jakubowski – In the News Award
- Kelly Clark – Casanova Award
- Britni Renaud – Sporty Spice Award
- Michael Fraser – Artist of the Year
- Pamela Besserer – Be-Bopper Award
- Christine Eicher – Aspiring Author
- Burt Cushway – Jack of all Trades Award
- Kelly Wiebe – Piano Man
- Jenna Burns – Party Girl Award
- Lorne Reeves – Rolex Award
- Serena Hessel – Betty Crocker Award
- Miranda Laboucane – Stylin’ Award
- Cheryl Beauchamp – Vogue Award
- Doug Lambert – Dedicated Employee Award
- Bonnie Hornby – Most Inventive Award
- Stuart Pratt – Crocodile Dundee Award
- John Coulson – Senior of the Year
- Victoria Nichols – Personal Growth Award
- Calvin Boyd – Wikipedia Award
- Carmela Klassen – Belle of the Ball Award
- Coyne Schubert – Outdoorsman Award
- Devin Munch – Just for Laughs Award
- Roberto Peters – Personal Achievement Award
- Self-Advocate of the Year – Andrea Conkin
- Gayle Flavelle Memorial Award – Russell Wheat
- Jean Mensink Volunteer Award – Mary Marcellus
- Community Support Award – St. John Advertising and Promotion