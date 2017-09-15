Association for Community Living hosts 6th annual awards ceremony

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Association for Community Living held its 6th annual award ceremony on Thursday evening.

It was a packed house at the Lido Theatre for the awards ceremony, where the Association honoured members of the community in Fort St. John with developmental disabilities for their incredible achievements over the past year. President Angela Telford, who is just finishing up her first year in the role, gave a short opening speech before the awards show. A total of 64 awards were handed out by the Association at Thursday’s awards ceremony.

The list of winners is as follows:

Dean Marcellus – Cruise Award

Linda Smith – Friendship Award

Melvin McCabe – Green Thumb Award

Maria Stamatelakis – Companion Award

Dorothy Wiebe – Serenity Award

Dustin Hatton – Improv Award

Wyatt Turney – Family Man

Julie Ouellette – Home Owner Award

Robert Brown – Fountain of Youth Award

Kelsey Stevens – Helping Hand Award

Alaina Remple – Sweetheart Award

Bill Mayer – Old Time Rock ‘n Roller

Isabelle Paynter– Spectacular Speaker

Alicia Calder – Humanitarian Award

Michael Andrews – Classical Music Connoiseur

Megan Doerksen – Independence Award

Darian Tarangle – Mr Clean Award

Roger Ness – Grill Master Award

Tyler Atkinson – Man of the Year Award

Mekayla Schock – Tranquility Award

Talina Birley – Contagious Smile Award

Kevin Smith – Lion Tamer Award

Jenelle Russell – Concert Enthusiast Award

Crystal Thompson – Kind Hearted Award

Tyler Roblin – Socialite Award

Paul Brooks – Resilience Award

Tina Tompkins – Dependable Volunteer Award

Gavin Morin – Xbox Pro Award

Dawn Barber – The Voice Award

Gerald Eckert – Positivity Award

John Parenteau – Gentlemen Award

Ashley Cote – Social Diva

Peter Fehr – Chivalrous Award

Amy Lockhart – Fearless Award

Corinne Alexander – Caregiver Award

Audrey Knott – Edith Bunker Award

Dan Zacharias – Triple Threat Award

Darlene Jakubowski – In the News Award

Kelly Clark – Casanova Award

Britni Renaud – Sporty Spice Award

Michael Fraser – Artist of the Year

Pamela Besserer – Be-Bopper Award

Christine Eicher – Aspiring Author

Burt Cushway – Jack of all Trades Award

Kelly Wiebe – Piano Man

Jenna Burns – Party Girl Award

Lorne Reeves – Rolex Award

Serena Hessel – Betty Crocker Award

Miranda Laboucane – Stylin’ Award

Cheryl Beauchamp – Vogue Award

Doug Lambert – Dedicated Employee Award

Bonnie Hornby – Most Inventive Award

Stuart Pratt – Crocodile Dundee Award

John Coulson – Senior of the Year

Victoria Nichols – Personal Growth Award

Calvin Boyd – Wikipedia Award

Carmela Klassen – Belle of the Ball Award

Coyne Schubert – Outdoorsman Award

Devin Munch – Just for Laughs Award

Roberto Peters – Personal Achievement Award

Self-Advocate of the Year – Andrea Conkin

Gayle Flavelle Memorial Award – Russell Wheat

Jean Mensink Volunteer Award – Mary Marcellus

Community Support Award – St. John Advertising and Promotion