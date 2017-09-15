Arc Resources employees donate to two school breakfast programs

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Breakfast Program at Duncan Cran Elementary got a big boost last week.

The program received a $1,000 donation from employees of ARC Resources Ltd. Lisa Babuick, Field Office Coordinator with Arc Resources, said that the company’s employees raised the money during their annual company golf tournament at the Dawson Creek Golf Club on September 8th.

Labuick said that in total, employees and their plus ones raised just over $1,700 in the tournament’s raffle, which was supplemented with other donations to a total of $2,000. She explained that employees spoke to both the Peace River North and Peace River South School Districts to find out which school’s breakfast program was most in need of assistance.

The program supplies around 30 children in need that attend Duncan Cran with pancake breakfasts everyday. Arc employees also donated $1,000 to the breakfast program at Tremblay Elementary School in Dawson Creek. This was the second year in a row that Duncan Cran has provided pancakes for the breakfast program.