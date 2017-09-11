Another successful year for Jail N Bail

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The 10th annual Jail N Bail was a hit this year as it raised nearly $21,355 towards the Cops for Cancer bike donation drive.

Fort. St. John RCMP members who are taking part in the Cops for Cancer – Tour de North bike ride hosted the event at the Totem Mall last Friday. Members of the public had the opportunity to nominate family members, friends and coworkers to be “arrested” by the RCMP.

The detainee had the choice to either give their bail money to the arresting member or be escorted to the jail located in the mall. Once in jail a person had to raise their bail money before they could be released.