Alan Yu invited to speak to Senate Standing Committee

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — FSJ for LNG founder Alan Yu will be making a trip to Ottawa early next month to give his insight into the oil and gas industry.

Yu has been invited by the Senate Standing Committee on Energy, Environment, and Natural Resources to speak in front of the committee on October 5th. Yu said that his name was mentioned by Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP Bob Zimmer. B.C. Senator and former Peace River North MLA Richard Neufeld is the committee’s Chair.

Yu said that he was asked to give the committee insight into how oil and gas companies can manage and reduce their carbon footprint. He explained that some of the ways companies are reducing emissions include reducing the amount of water that is transported by truck, and instead using water pipes.

Yu also said that many companies including Encana, TransCanada, and other companies are also updating their gas pipeline compression infrastructure, reducing the amount of natural gas that is vented into the atmosphere. He added that he will also be mentioning to the committee about the difficulties that the oil and gas industry has had in getting projects approved in recent years.

Yu is scheduled to deliver his testimony to the committee on October 5th at 8:00 a.m. Ottawa time.