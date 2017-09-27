ABC Thrift Shop operations being taken over by new non-profit organization

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The ABC Thrift Shop in Fort St. John is going to continue operations and is keeping its doors open.

Carol Kube, who currently runs the ABC Thrift Shop, said that at a meeting on September 23rd, a deal was reached where a new non-profit would take over the operations of the store. Kube said that the new organization, which has not yet been named, will be issuing more information on the takeover after another meeting next Monday.

Kube added that contrary to rumours that she’s heard, the store will not be closing its doors.

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once more information becomes available next week.