8th Annual Fort St. John Zombie Walk is happening tomorrow

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though zombies are typically depicted as staggering around in search of brains to eat, this weekend in Fort St. John they’ll also be looking to feed others.

The Kin Club of Fort St John is organising Saturday’s 8th Annual Zombie Walk, which will see the Undead once again take over downtown Fort St. John. Over the past five years, the Zombie Walk has raised more than 2400 lbs. of food for local area food banks. 100% of donations and funds raised this year will be going to the Fort St John Women’s Resource Centre. The walk saw a record 768 lbs. of food donated in 2014 alone, and this year organisers are hoping to set a new record this year.

The walk will stage at Centennial Park on Saturday, September 30th between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m., where the Kin Club will be taking food donations from walkers. At one o’clock the “living dead” will head up 100th St. to 100th Ave. and back again.

For more information, check out the Fort St John Zombie Walk Facebook page.