FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Five new fires have spawn northeast of Fort Nelson.

Lightning can be blamed for the non-community threatening fires that are currently under control.

The largest fire covers nearly 4,700 hectares, while the other four are under 500 hectares.

Fire Information Officer Amanda Reynolds says a water bomber was sent to the region for analysis and concluded the fires only needed to be constantly monitored.

Each fire has been burning for approximately one week.