2018 Coy Cup to be hosted by Williams Lake

Williams Lake, B.C. – The 2018 Senior Men’s AA Championship will be played in Williams Lake.

The announcement was made by BC Hockey last Friday, as the Williams Lake Stampeders will be the hosts of the Coy Cup, which runs from March 27-31 2018.

BC Hockey Adult Men’s Coordinator, Trevor Bast said, “We’re looking forward to Williams Lake hosting this event. The community has shown lots of support for the Stampeders in the past, and we’re sure they’ll extend a warm welcome to the other teams that come to compete for the Coy Cup.”

The Stampeders won back-to-back Coy Cups in 2013-14. They last hosted the event in 2014.

The Whitehorse Huskies are the reigning champions after winning the Cup last year on home ice.

