10th Fort St. John Jail N’ Bail happening this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP are advising the public that they will be seeing a spike in “arrests” this upcoming Friday.

The 2017 Cops for Cancer – Tour de North is taking place September 12th – 18th, starting in Williams Lake and finishing approximately 840 kilometres away in Dawson Creek. This year, Cst. Tristan Williams and Cst. Rebecca Bojczuk will be representing the Fort St. John detachment during the ride.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. on, September 8th, the Fort St. John Cops for Cancer Jail N’ Bail will be taking place at the Totem Mall. The event is organized by members of the Fort St John RCMP that are participating in the Cops for Cancer – Tour de North bike ride. Members of the public will be able to nominate their friends, family members and coworkers to be “arrested” by an RCMP member. The “Person of Interest” can either give their “bail” money to the member, or be escorted to the “jail” located in the Totem Mall. Once in Jail, the detainee will have to raise their bail money before they can be released. All bail money will be donated to the Cops for Cancer donation drive.

The last time a Jail ’N’ Bail was held in 2013, Fort St. John members raised the most money out of any community in the North for the Cops for Cancer bike ride.

Anyone wishing to nominate a family member, friend, boss, or employee to be arrested can pick up a “Warrant” from the Fort St. John RCMP detachment, and return it to the detachment in person or via fax at 250-787-8133. Alternatively, email the Cops for Cancer crew at rebecca.bojczuk@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.