UPDATE: Traffic snarled on Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie after two collisions involving semis collide

UPDATE: Cpl. Shawn Graham with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that police responded to a second collision that happened roughly 70 kilometres south of Grande Prairie on Highway 40.

At approximately 3:15 p.m., the crane of a boom truck driving southbound swung out and struck a northbound semi-truck. The driver of the boom truck was transported to hospital via STARS Air Ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

The road was reduced to single-lane alternating traffic through the overnight hours to allow investigators to examine the boom truck. At this point, it’s not known if the highway has fully reopened, or what caused the crash.

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Highway 40 south of Grande Prairie is seeing delays due to a collision that happened shortly after noon.

Cst. Gabrielle Spencer with the Grande Prairie RCMP said that police responded to a collision involving two semi-trucks on Highway 40 near the Cantor Rd. at approximately 12:30 p.m. One of the drivers was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway has been reduced to single-lane alternating traffic, and motorists should expect delays for the next few hours.

Police say the cause of the crash hasn’t been determined, and that they are continuing to investigate.