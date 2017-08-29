Thunderstorm watch issued with storms moving toward Hudson’s Hope

UPDATE 10:00 p.m. August 29 – The thunderstorm watch has ended

UPDATE 9 p.m. August 29 – Radar indicates an area of thunderstorms moving through BC Peace -North. These thunderstorms will affect portions of Highway 97, northwest of Fort St. John and Highway 29, east of Hudson’s Hope for the next hour.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the North Peace and a thunderstorm is moving quickly towards Hudson’s Hope.

Environment Canada issued the watch Tuesday evening stating current conditions are favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm. Radar shows thunderstorms are approaching Hudson’s Hope and are moving at a pace of 30 km/h and should reach Hudson’s Hope by 8:30 p.m.

The storm could produce strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Here is the latest radar image from Environment Canada. The image was taken at 7:40 p.m.

See the full weather watch below.

Issued at 2017-08-30 02:42 UTC by Environment Canada:

Severe thunderstorm watch issued for:

B.C. North Peace River, B.C. (087320)

Current details:

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.

Doppler radar indicates a cluster of thunderstorms approaching the area of Hudson’s Hope. These thunderstorm are moving northeast at 30 km/h and should reach Hudson’s Hope near 8:30pm MST.

Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ec.tempetepacifique- pacificstorm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.