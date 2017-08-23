Three new doctors join Fort St. John Family Practice Clinic

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Family Practice Clinic announced today that three new graduate doctors have joined the practice.

Drs. Terri Hopkins, Kalun Boudreau, and John Breen are all recent graduates of the University of Northern B.C., and all hail from Northern B.C. Dr. Terri Hopkins was actually raised in Fort St. John, and is happy to return to her hometown to practice medicine, according a clinic spokesperson.

Dr. Hopkins is currently on maternity leave, however she is accepting new patients. She will resume looking after her patients in January and those patients who are registered with her will still receive care through the clinic until her return.

The clinic added that Dr. Boudreau is sharing a practice with Dr. Moody, while Dr. Breen has taken over the care of Dr. Sadri’s patients. Neither doctor is currently accepting new patients at this time, but the clinic says that none of the three have any intention of leaving the Energetic City anytime soon.