Soccer club hosting indoor Icebreaker tournament next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Soccer Club is going to be hosting a tournament to kick off the upcoming indoor soccer season next month.

The Icebreaker tournament is going to be running from September 29th to October 1st in Fort St. John. Tournament admission fees are free for all players that are registered for the upcoming season from the U10 age group through to the U18 age group.

The Soccer Club will be releasing the tournament schedule once registration is over for the upcoming indoor soccer season. Registration is open from now until September 22nd on the Soccer Club’s website.

Those interested in coaching one of the house teams this upcoming season can email: fsjsoccer@telus.net, or if interested in coaching a higher-tier team, email: northernstrikers@fsjsoccer.com.