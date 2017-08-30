Slo-Pitch League to bid for Mixed Western Canadian Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Mixed Slo-Pitch League is going to be submitting a bid to host the 2018 Slo Pitch National Mixed Western Canadian Slo Pitch Championships at Surerus Park.

Fort St. John City Council passed a resolution to write a letter of support for the league’s, bid for the championships. If the bid is successful, the tournament will take place June 29 – July 2, 2018, and see an estimated 400 players come to the Energetic City. An anticipated 25 teams from across Western Canada, including the Yukon and Northwest Territories, would compete in the first significant softball event in Fort St. John in 15 years.

Staff said in a report that the tournament “aligns well with the City’s work in the development of sport tourism and our proven ability to host high caliber sporting events of this nature. Recent examples include the WU17 Hockey Challenge, World Masters Speed Skating, and BC Provincial Pee Wee Lacrosse Championship.”

Energeticcity.ca reached out to the Fort St. John Mixed Slo-Pitch League to find out when they plan to submit their bid for the tournament, but a response was not received by press time.