Roy Forbes to be inducted to the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC Entertainment Hall of Fame has announced its list of inductees for 2017, and one of them is from the Peace Region.

Singer/songwriter Roy Forbes is one of this year’s seven inductees to the Hall of Fame as a StarWalk member. Forbes began his career in the 1960’s, when he performed as “Bim.” He had his brush with stardom before becoming one of Canada’s most respected and best-loved singer/songwriters. With nine solo records and two more with his UHF companions and fellow BC Entertainment Hall of Fame inductees Shari Ulrich and Bill Henderson, Forbes also has a street named in his honour in his hometown of Dawson Creek.

“The BCEHOF is proud and excited to present a very diverse and impressive group of Pioneer and StarWalk inductees who represent artistic excellence in British Columbia,”, stated BCEHOF President Rob Haynes. “We look forward to scheduling and celebrating their individual inductions at various high profile events over the coming months to honour their contribution.”

StarWalk members are recognized with a featured star on the Walk of Fame on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver, and on the StarWall Gallery in the Orpheum Theatre’s upper lobby.

Other inductees to the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame this year include: choreographer Valerie Easton; country singer Gary Fjellgaard; members of the band 54∙40; musical director and performer Diane Lines; film producer Kirk Shaw; actor Jerry Wasserman; singer Doug Cox; and nightclub owners Isy Walters and Richard Walters.