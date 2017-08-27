RCMP search for suspect after robbery at Esso gas station

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP need your help to identify a suspect accused of robbing the Esso gas station on Alaska Road South.

Shortly after 12 a.m. on August 27, 2017, a male walked into the Esso gas station at 11103 Alaska Road South and assaulted the cashier and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the till.

The cashier did not sustain any serious injuries.

The male is described as Caucasian, about 30 to 35 years-old with brown hair and brown facial hair.

If you can identify the suspect please call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.