Police seeking male suspect after suspicious disturbance in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mounties in Fort St. John are looking to speak with a man after a suspicious incident involving a child nearly two weeks ago.

Sometime between 8:00 and 9:00 a.m. on August 18th, an 11 year-old girl was walking in the area of 92nd Ave at 82nd St, when a man driving a red minivan stopped to ask her if she was looking for a dog. When the girl replied that she wasn’t, the man asked her if she wanted to help him look for his dog. The girl fled and reported the incident to police the following day.

“Although nothing criminal has taken place and the girl is completely safe, police are treating the incident as suspicious and the investigation is ongoing”, said Constable Nancy Saggar. “The Fort St John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying this man so that they may speak to him about his approach and how it could be perceived. The Fort St John RCMP wants to remind parents to tell their children not to talk to strangers.”

The male suspect is described as: possibly Caucasian, with a thin build, and a tanned complexion. He had short black hair, and is said to be in his 30’s.

The suspect was driving a dark red minivan that is several years but in good condition, with tinted black windows.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may know the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.