Police investigating armed robbery at liquor store in Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Fort St John RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect after the Taylor Liquor Store was robbed yesterday.

Staff Sgt. Steve Perret said in a release that the robbery happened at around 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. A man armed with a pistol entered the store and took a handful of cash from the till before leaving in an SUV that was green or possibly gold in colour.

The suspect is described as: Caucasian, between 25 and 35 years old, standing roughly 6’ tall, with a muscular build. He was wearing a red shirt with black sleeves and dark coloured pants.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.