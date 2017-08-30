New executive director at Fort St. John Literacy Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Literacy Society has announced that Jessica Kalman has taken over as the Society’s new Executive Director and Literacy Outreach Coordinator.

The Society said that Kalman, who started in her role as Executive Director on Monday, brings a wealth of knowledge and fresh ideas on ways to grow the society.

“The board is very pleased to add Jessica Kalman to the Fort St John Literacy Society,” said the Society’s board Chair Carl Waddington. “Jessica brings her years of non-profit experience and we look forward to working with her in improving the Society for the people of Fort St. John.”

“I am thrilled to be working with the community, organizations, and team here at the Society to make a positive impact on literacy in our community,” said Kalman. “Literacy programs focusing on speaking, understanding and writing English, improving computer skills and encouraging others to socially interact and practice their learning all have a significant impact bettering the economic, civic and social life of our community.”

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization that has been dedicated to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout Fort St. John and the surrounding area since 1990.

For more information, call the FSJ Literacy Society office at 250-785-2110.