NEBC Predators Midget tryouts happening this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northeast BC Predators Female Hockey is going to be hosting tryouts for one of three teams that it plans to field this season.

The Midget camp will take place August 26th and 27th at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Coaches will be allowing girls that are of age to play in both Bantam and Midget to tryout for the team. The camp will consist of two on-ice practices and a scrimmage session.

The Peewee and Bantam camps will take place September 2,3 in Fort St. John at the Pomeroy Centre.

Rob Larson is returning as the Midget Female team’s coach. Larson is Vice President of the Predators, and a former coach of the Clearview and Fairview girls’ teams. He also won the Allan Cup champion as a member of the Fort St. John Flyers.

The tryout practices take place August 26th from 10:00 a.m. to noon, and again from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. Tryouts resume August 27th from noon to 2:00 p.m.

For further information, contact NEBC Predators Female Hockey president Jason Stark at: 250-784-4106.