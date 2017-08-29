MRI being installed at Fort St. John Hospital starting today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A new MRI machine for the Fort St. John Hospital is being lifted into the building this morning.

Workers removed a portion of the hospital’s exterior wall to enable the machine to be brought into the building, and brought in a large crane to hoist the five ton machine up to the room where the MRI will be located. The machine was brought in on a large semi-trailer, and all of its associated materiel required numerous lifts from the massive crane to get them into the building.

Preparations for the MRI have been underway since earlier this summer, when copper shielding was installed in the new MRI room. Fort St. John is one of three communities in Northern B.C. that will be getting an MRI this year, along with Prince George, and Terrace. The cost for all 3 machines including installation came in at roughly $8.3 million. Funding was provided by the provincial government, regional hospital districts, and Northern Health.