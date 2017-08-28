Mobile asphalt tank leaks in Chetwynd causing highway closure

UPDATE as of 7:30 p.m. – Drivebc now says the Highway will be closed until 10 p.m.

CHETWYND, B.C. – Part of Highway 29 is closed in Chetwynd after a tank on a mobile asphalt plant started to leak while being transported.

According to the District of Chetwynd, the asphalt plant was being moved from an area on the Jackfish Lake Road through Chetwynd when a 60,000 litre tank started to leak. Crews believed the tank was empty, but an open vent hatch spilled a quantity of oil on Highway 29 near the intersection of Highway 97.

An oilfield steam truck is working to clean off the truck and tank. While that work is under way, a small section of Highway 29 in Chetwynd is closed. According to Drivebc.ca the Highway will remain closed until 7 p.m. Monday, but there is a detour available.

The District says quick response from emergency personnel prevented the spill from reaching Windrem Creek.