Meet the candidates running in the City of Fort St. John By-Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With one seat open on Fort St. John City Council, a by-election will be held Saturday September 9.

There are seven candidates running for open spot. Below is a profile of each candidate with a video for the candidates that were able to participate. You can also learn more about the candidates at an all candidates forum Wednesday September 6 at 7 p.m. at the Lido Theatre. The audience will have a chance to ask questions or you can submit a question in advance by emailing forum@moosefm.ca. The forum will be broadcast live on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page.

On Saturday September 9, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. There are two advanced voting days also at the Pomeroy Sport Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 30 and September 6.

To vote, you must be 18 years-old on general voting day September 9, 2017. You must also have been a resident of B.C. for the last 6 months and also be a local resident of the City of Fort St. John or a real property owner for the last 30 days. There is no need to pre-register to vote. Learn more about what you need to vote by visiting the City of Fort St. John website at www.fortstjohn.ca/municipal-elections

Candidate Profiles: