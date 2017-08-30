Meet the candidates running in the City of Fort St. John By-Election

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With one seat open on Fort St. John City Council, a by-election will be held Saturday September 9.
There are seven candidates running for open spot. Below is a profile of each candidate with a video for the candidates that were able to participate. You can also learn more about the candidates at an all candidates forum Wednesday September 6 at 7 p.m. at the Lido Theatre. The audience will have a chance to ask questions or you can submit a question in advance by emailing forum@moosefm.ca. The forum will be broadcast live on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook page.
On Saturday September 9, the polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. There are two advanced voting days also at the Pomeroy Sport Centre from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on August 30 and September 6.
To vote, you must be 18 years-old on general voting day September 9, 2017. You must also have been a resident of B.C. for the last 6 months and also be a local resident of the City of Fort St. John or a real property owner for the last 30 days. There is no need to pre-register to vote. Learn more about what you need to vote by visiting the City of Fort St. John website at www.fortstjohn.ca/municipal-elections
Candidate Profiles:
Cindy Dettling
Read our profile of Cindy Dettling by clicking here. You can also visit her Facebook Page. Or watch her video below.
Christopher Flury
Read our profile of Christopher Flury by clicking here. You can also visit his Facebook Page. Or watch his video below.
Becky Grimsrud
Read our profile of Becky Grimsrud by clicking here. You can also visit her Facebook Page. Or watch her video below.
Lilia Hansen
Read our profile of Lilia Hansen by clicking here. You can also visit her Facebook Page. Or watch her video below.
Edwina Nearhood
Read our profile of Edwina Nearhood by clicking here. You can also visit her Facebook Page. Or watch her video below.
Randy Vincent
Read our profile of Randy Vincent by clicking here. You can also visit his Facebook Page. Randy was not available to record a video message.
Barry Wilkinson
Read our profile of Barry Wilkinson by clicking here. You can also visit his Facebook Page. Barry was not available to record a video message.