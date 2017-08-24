Man facing charges after random assault outside North Peace Leisure Pool

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One man is facing a number of charges after allegedly attacking a woman outside the North Peace Leisure Pool last weekend.

Staff Sergeant Steve Perret with the Fort St. John RCMP said that last Saturday at approximately 9:00 p.m., a woman was waiting in her vehicle for her son outside the pool, when she was accosted by an unknown individual. Perret said that an altercation ensued, and the man assaulted both the mother and child before fleeing the area. Police were able to locate and arrest the man a short time later.

32 year-old Eric Montpetit, who is originally from Quesnel but who according to Perret had recently moved to Fort St. John, is facing several charges including assault, uttering threats, mischief, and obstruction. Perret said that at this point, there’s no indication as to why the man approached the woman in her vehicle, or what caused the altercation. He added that the suspect and the victim did not each other, and that police believe the attack to be random. “The fact that both the mother and son were assaulted is certainly out of the ordinary,” said Perret.

Perret added that Montpetit remains in police custody until his next court appearance, and that they do not believe there is a danger to the public.