Man arrested after allegedly stealing truck from Fort St. John city works yard

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — One man has been arrested and has charges pending after allegedly stealing a pickup truck from the City of Fort St. John’s works yard.

At approximately 12:30 on Sunday morning, the City’s works yard at 9312 111th Street was broken into. The yard’s gates were damaged, and a 2013 GMC Sierra pickup truck was stolen.

Police were able to locate the stolen truck on Sunday, and have arrested a male suspect. The suspect’s identity has not been released, as charges have not yet been formally announced.