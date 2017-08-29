Lone Wolf hosts Club Championship

TAYLOR, B.C. — It was a fun, albeit blustery weekend in Taylor as the Lone Wolf Golf Club held its annual Club Championship over the weekend.

The tournament’s 38 members had an uphill battle on Saturday, battling strong winds that made some of the course’s longer holes play even longer. Luckily, the wind died down on Sunday, heating up the competition.

After two rounds, Brad Supernault shot a 77 on Saturday, and a 74 on Sunday to be named Men’s Club Champion. L.J. Lawson is this year’s Ladies’ Club Champion after shooting a 88 in Round One, and a 91 in Round Two. Among senior members, Glen Hunter shot rounds of 81 and 84 to win the Senior Men’s trophy. Dorothy Trask won the Ladies’ trophy after shooting a 94 and a 97.

General Manager Dave Callum said that the story of the tournament was the Junior flight. callum explained that it’s been a number of years since Juniors have played in the Club Championship. Ten year-old Jarrett Lawson shot a 136 Saturday, and then shot a 141 Sunday to be named Junior Club Champion.

Lone Wolf has several events still to come next month. The course will be hosting the 2nd Annual Battle of the Peace Disc Golf Tournament on Sunday, September 3rd. The Men’s and Ladies’ Windup Tournament takes place September 9th, and the X-Country event is September 30th.