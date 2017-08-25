Kitten recovering after being tossed from vehicle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A kitten is now recovering from surgery after she was tossed out of a moving vehicle and abandoned at the side of a rural road near Fort St. John.

The kitten, since dubbed ‘Prairie Rose,’ was found mewing at the side of a construction zone by a worker that rushed her to the North Peace SPCA. SPCA branch manager Candace Buchamer said that ‘Prairie Rose’ suffered a broken pelvis, as well as ruptured prepubic tendons, and internal lacerations near her ribs.

The SPCA held a fundraiser this week to raise money for the cat’s surgery, which was estimated at $2,000. Buchamer said that the fundraiser closed after only two days, and that half of the donations came from the Fort St. John area.

After an extensive surgery on Wednesday, the kitten is now recovering at the North Peace Veterinary Clinic. “She came out of it and tried to bite the doctor, which I think just shows her fighting spirit,” said Buchamer. “This morning, she was up eating and purring and doing really well, so they feel pretty positive that everything is going to move forward for her.”

‘Prairie Rose’ is sadly not the first kitten that has been abandoned by being thrown from a moving vehicle. The kitten is one of six that have been found on rural roads recently, three of whom had injuries that veterinarians said were consistent with being thrown at high speed. Last September, two other cats had to have their legs amputated after being ejected from moving vehicles.

Buchamer explained that the spike in these cases could be explained by the arrival of autumn, when the owners of outdoor cats may not want to have to bring the animals inside for winter. She added that the best course of action for pet owners who may no longer be able to provide adequate care for their pet is to call the SPCA.