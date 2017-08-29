ICBC reminding drivers about Back to School

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — With kids returning to school next week, roads in the Energetic City and across the province will be the busiest they’ve been all year.

ICBC is asking drivers to avoid distractions and to give themselves extra travel time so they aren’t rushing. Every year, 370 children are injured across the province, while another six are killed in crashes while walking, cycling or skateboarding to school. In North Central B.C., six children are injured in school and playground zones every year.

Drivers are reminded that unless otherwise posted, a 30 km/h speed limit is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.on school days.

Police and Speed Watch volunteers will be closely monitoring drivers’ speeds in school zones across the province to help children get a safe start to the school year.

Parents are encouraged to review the rules of the road with their children and go over their daily route to and from school. Drivers are also advised to watch for school buses. Vehicles approaching from both directions must stop for school buses when their lights are flashing.