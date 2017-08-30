Grande Prairie RCMP request public’s assistance in arson investigation

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie are searching for a suspect in an arson case after a fire last night.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Mounties were called to a complaint of a fire in the stairwell of the Courtyard Apartments complex. Officials investigated and determined the fire was a result of an arson attempt. The fire department was able to extinguish the fire, and the building received minimal damage. No one was injured.

2DayFM in Grande Prairie is reporting that this isn’t the first incident at the building this week. On Monday evening, firefighters were called out to the building, after one of the alarms was pulled. There was no fire, though two people were seen fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from 2DayFM Grande Prairie: http://www.mygrandeprairienow.com/31796/small-fire-set-courtyards-apartment-stairwell/