Garden Brothers Circus coming to the Encana Events Centre

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. The Circus is coming to Dawson Creek. The Garden Brothers Circus will bring 100 years of entertainment experience to Dawson Creek and the Encana Events Centre on Wednesday October 4.

There will be a 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. show that will feature the Nitro Motorcycle Cowboys; the Worlds’ Funniest Clowns; Natalia, defying death on the 40’ swaying pole; the exciting Cossack Riders; a Real Dog and Pony Show; the Human Slingshot; Acrobats, and so much more.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca by phone at 1-877-339-8499 or at any Tiger Box Office Plus locations. General admission tickets will be $30 for adults and $12 for children plus fees and taxes.

The promoter will be offering special free tickets for children. Make sure to watch the Encana Events Centre Facebook page for details.

There will also be a VIP area at the event. Tickets are also on sale through the box office or website at a cost of $40 for adults and $22 for children plus fees and taxes.