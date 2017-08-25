Garage sale supporting victims of fatal house fire near Hudson’s Hope

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A garage sale is happening at Dr. Kearney Middle School today and tomorrow to help raise money for a family that lost their home in a fatal house fire earlier this month.

Shortly before 3:00 on August 9th, a fire destroyed a home on Lahagarte Road north of Hudson’s Hope. A two and a half month-old girl perished in the blaze. The girl’s father sustained severe burns to his upper body and face in an attempt to rescue his child, and had to be airlifted to hospital for treatment.

A relative of the injured man started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family deal financially with costs for the deceased child’s funeral, as well as help the family settle into a new home. So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised over $13,000 of its $80,000 goal. A donation drive was also held for the family, and numerous articles of clothing and other items were donated.

Speaking anonymously, the relative said that a garage sale will be held this weekend to help raise more money for the family, who are trying to rebuild their home before winter. The garage sale will see donated items sold by donation at Dr. Kearney School on Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., and again on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. All unsold items will be donated to the Salvation Army.

A link to the GoFundMe campaign can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/6g8sqx-house-fire