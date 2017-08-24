Foundation hosting 2nd annual Travis Waite Memorial Tournament on long weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Travis Waite Memorial Foundation is going to be hosting the second annual slo-pitch tournament in memory of Travis Waite over the Labour Day weekend.

The Foundation and tournament are named in memory of Waite, who succumbed to injuries sustained during an altercation that took place in May, 2015. Waite’s cousin Tara Waite-Myers, who is president of the Foundation and the tournament’s organizer, said that this year’s tournament is taking place on the Labour Day weekend to avoid scheduling conflicts with other events.

The tournament is raising money for the Foundation, which helps local children from lower income families get involved in organized sports. According to Waite-Myers, the Foundation has been able to help kids from preschool age to high school get involved in volleyball, soccer, and even dance.

Waite-Myers explained that this year the tournament will be held in Taylor, instead of at the ball diamonds near Charlie Lake, since having three ball diamonds offers more flexibility. There will also be other activities in lieu of a Home Run Derby, since more members of competing teams can participate.

Waite-Myers said that last year, the tournament raised close to $4,000 for the Foundation, and that she’s set a goal of meeting that amount this year. Currently, eight teams have signed up, and Myers hopes that between 10 and 12 end up taking part.

Entry fees are $350 per team, with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams getting 100 percent, 50 percent, and 25 percent of their entry fees back as prizes.

For more information, or to sign up, go to the Travis Waite Memorial Foundation Facebook group.