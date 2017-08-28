Fort St. John unveils new fire truck

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John unveiled its brand new fire truck this afternoon.

The truck will be entering service on September 19th, and is part of the Fire Department’s planned equipment rotation and replacement schedule. The truck was purchased in 2016 for $1.2 million.

The new truck has a useful life of between 15 and 20 years, and will be a first-line truck for 15 of those years. In addition to providing a critical service, the truck will help the City meet climate action goals. It is equipped with an Auxiliary Power Unit that will operate all of the critical systems when the truck is in use, similar to a jet airliner. That means the truck’s 450 horsepower engine can be turned off while it is attending a critical incident.

The truck has been specifically designed for use in the Fort St. John climate and roadways, and is enclosed to prevent dust, dirt, water damage to equipment. The enclosed storage on the roof has built in safety features to prevent falls.

“Under national regulations we are required to replace our old pumper truck,” said Fire Chief Fred Burrows. “The additional features in this new one will make a substantial difference in our ability to protect property and people.”

The new truck is able to pump almost 8,000 litres of water per minute, and also boasts apparatus containing foam for fighting flammable liquid fires and a 6 foot telescopic light on the roof.

The old fire truck was sold last year for $50,000, and the transfer will occur once the new truck is in commission.