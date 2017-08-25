Fort St. John now home to two cheerleading gyms

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John can now call itself the home of not one, but two cheerleading gyms.

Amanda Gessner is a longtime Fort St. John resident, and the owner of Aurora All-Star Cheer, which is opening in the Energetic City this fall. Gessner was a coach with the Energetic Edge Cheer Association for the past two years since its inception, but left to start her own gym this year.

The Aurora gym is going to be located next to the fitness centre across from Casey’s Pub. Gessner hopes to have a Grand Opening during the last week in September.

For more information, contact Amanda Gessner via the Aurora All-Star Cheer Facebook page, or at auroraallstarcheer@gmail.com.