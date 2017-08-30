First advance voting day in Fort St. John council by-election is today

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Today is the first day of advance voting in the by-election to fill the vacant seat on Fort St. John City Council.

The seat was vacated by former councillor Dan Davies, who was elected as the MLA for the Peace River North riding in May’s provincial election. Davies resigned from council at the end of last month, initiating the process to start the by-election.

There are seven candidates vying to become the City’s next councillor. The seven candidates are: Cindy Dettling, Christopher Flury, Becky Grimsrud, Lilia Hansen, Edwina Nearhood, Randy Vincent, and Barry Wilkinson.

Voting is taking place today at the Pomeroy Sport Centre from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The next advance voting date is next Wednesday, September 6th, while the by-election itself takes place Saturday, September 9th. Voting is also taking place at the Pomeroy Sport Centre on both those day from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.