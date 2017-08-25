Final Peace Motocross Association season races take place in Chetwynd this weekend

CHETWYND, B.C. — Motocross riders from Fort St. John and the rest of the Peace will be headed to Chetwynd this weekend to take part in the Peace Motocross Association’s final race of 2017.

The Pine Valley Raceway will be hosting the annual double-header of motocross races on Saturday and Sunday. Over 100 riders as young as four will be shredding up the 2-kilometre dirt track competing in races sanctioned by the BC Motocross Association on Saturday and the Peace Motocross Association on Sunday.

After last year’s races suffered a partial rainout, organizers say that the forecast is looking much better for this year’s races.

Registration begins at 7:00 a.m., with races set to start at 9:30 a.m. on both days.