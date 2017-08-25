Council by-election all candidates forum scheduled for September 6th

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John residents head to the polls on September 9th to fill the vacancy on City Council, but there will be a chance to meet the candidates three days prior.

The Lido Theatre and Moose FM will be hosting an all candidates forum on Wednesday, September 6th. All seven of the candidates have been invited to attend the forum, where members of the public will have a chance to hear from each candidate, and ask them questions about their platform.

Questions for the candidates can be submitted in advance by emailing forum@moosefm.ca, or they can be asked in person during the forum. The forum will also be broadcast on the Energeticcity.ca Facebook Page with help from Sound in Town and Eaglevision Video Production.

The forum will start at 7:00 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30.

The Fort St. John Council by-election will take place on Saturday September 9th from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Advanced voting days at the Pomeroy are Wednesday, August 30th and Wednesday, September 6th, also from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.