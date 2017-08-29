City to work with Slo-Pitch League on license agreement to fund field improvements

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is going to negotiate an Outdoor Field Use License Agreement with the Fort St. John Mixed Slo-Pitch League that would see league funds used for ball diamond improvements.

At yesterday’s council meeting, city council authorized staff to negotiate with the league on an agreement of up to three years that would see an end to the league paying user fees. Instead, league fees would be used to contribute directly to improvements at the Surerus Park fields.

The League has previously spoken with the City about how it might contribute to improvements at Surerus Park, which would allow the park to host higher-calibre events. Staff recommended that City enter into a new user agreement with the league, which will permit the organization to pay for immediate capital field improvements in lieu of annual field fees & charges. The league told city staff that it can commit up to $80,000.00, which would be disbursed through the 2018 season.

The City also engaged with other Surerus Park user groups about partnerships for maintaining the fields. Fort St John Minor Soccer has yet to confirm a final request and commitment of funds. North Peace Minor Ball was also consulted about a similar agreement. While no formal commitment has been received, the Association has proposed the construction of an additional storage building at Kin Park.