City supports NDIT grant applications for BC Hydro GO Funding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is going to be supporting applications from two community groups in their applications to the Northern Development Initiative Trust to receive funding.

Both the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation and the Fort St. John Public Library Association have applied with NDIT to receive grants of up to $10,000 from the BC Hydro GO Fund.

The Hospital Foundation is looking to use the funding to host governance training for non-profit organizations in the Peace Region. The Foundation says that the not-for-profit sector in northern communities has a difficult time working to build communities that rely on a resource-based economy. This grant will allow the Hospital Foundation to reduce the registration fees for directors of not-for-profit organizations to attend the training session, which can increase attendance.

The Public Library Association is applying for a grant to help implement the Creating Literacy in Computer Knowledge, or CLICK Program. The program allows the library to provide free, one-on-one basic computer use lessons.