City passes bylaws to allow borrowing for road upgrades

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is moving forward with installing upgrades on certain surface streets.

City council passed four bylaws yesterday that will allow the City to borrow up to a total of $669,922.99 to upgrade four stretches of road. The four roads that are slated to be paved and receive curbs, gutters, a storm main, catch basins, sidewalks, streetlights, and driveway and boulevard restorations are:

The 86th Street frontage road between 91st and 93rd Avenues;

104th Avenue between 101st and 102nd Streets;

98th Avenue between 102nd and 104th Streets; and

the unpaved stretch of 87th Avenue west of 107th Ave.

It is not known when the City will be putting out tenders for the road upgrades.