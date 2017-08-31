City hosting public hearing on Adult Entertainment bylaw next month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is going to be hosting a public meeting next month on the topic of venues that feature adult entertainment.

The City previously introduced a zoning amendment bylaw back in February that dealt with the issue. A public hearing was scheduled for March 13th, but the bylaw was defeated by council that same day, due to a lack of clarification over the definition of “adult entertainment.”

In the amended bylaw that was read on Monday, “adult entertainment” was defined as “any exotic dancing, or sexually explicit performance, including but not limited to strip-tease performance.” The definition also states that belly dancing does not constitute exotic entertainment. City staff showed four options for locations where adult entertainment venues would be allowed. All four options had the permitted locations along or south of the Alaska Highway.

When it comes existing liquor primary license establishments converting to adult entertainment venues, those that are located in areas of the city where adult entertainment would be allowed can convert to offer adult entertainment. Those liquor primary venues that are not located within areas of the city where adult entertainment venues would be allowed won’t be able to convert, but are currently allowed to do so if they post notice of the change at the entrance, and the entertainment cannot be seen from outside.

A hearing has been scheduled to take place on September 11th at City Hall beginning at 6:00 p.m. to get public input from residents.