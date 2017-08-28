City giving status update on Rotary Spray Park at today’s council meeting

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Members of Fort St. John city council will be getting an update at today’s meeting on the renovations to the Rotary Spray Park.

According to a report by General Manger of Community Services Wally Ferris, the spray park itself won’t be opening to the public until the start of the 2018 summer season. In the report, Ferris says that the spray park had an original planned reopening date of Canada Day this year.

That ended up getting pushed back to mid-August after an early snowfall last September resulted in a shortened construction season in 2016. Heavy snowfall over the Easter long weekend this year also meant that construction on the park wasn’t able to begin until later in the Spring.

Ferris says in his report that the soft rubber surface that will sit on top of the spray pad won’t be installed until the middle of next month, after the original subcontractor assigned to install rubber surface had to pull out of the project. He adds in the report that overall, the renovations are largely complete with the exception of the surface installation, minor deficiencies, and landscaping.

Meanwhile, Northern Health has approved the opening of the newly-built spray park at the Rotary Lake grounds, after construction on the spray park finished earlier this summer. However, according to Dawson Creek mayor Dale Bumstead, the Mile ‘0’ Park Society that runs the park on behalf of the city is having issues getting insurance for the spray park.