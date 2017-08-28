Charges laid in Esso gas station robbery

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A man is facing three charges in connection with a robbery that occurred at the Esso gas station on Alaska Road South early Sunday.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. yesterday, a man walked into the Esso gas station and assaulted the cashier before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash from the till. After releasing surveillance video of the suspect, police were able to arrest the man that allegedly robbed the store.

Jared Eugene Ryan, born in 1984, appeared in court this morning in Fort St. John. Ryan is facing charges of robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and mischief under $5,000. He remains in custody until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Thursday, August 31st at 9:00 a.m.