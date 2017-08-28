CDC opens new daycare program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Child Development Centre has opened a daycare as a pilot program.

The CDC’s executive director Tana Millner said that the daycare has officially been open for two weeks, after its August 14th launch date. The daycare is full-time, and is open to children aged 3 to 5. Millner explained that the daycare is a one-year pilot program, and that the CDC may expand to a daycare for infants next year.

Millner said that the CDC decided to start running a daycare after seeing that the wait list for the Centre’s three preschools had dropped. She said that after the local economy has started to pick up once again, parents had been inquiring about if the Centre had plans to start a daycare. She explained that there was definitely a need for the type of support the CDC could provide in a daycare setting.

Millner said that the daycare’s full-time spots are already filled up, but that the CDC could be adding more spaces later this fall. Interested parents can inquire by calling the Child Development Centre at (250) 785-3200.