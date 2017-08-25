Cash and drugs seized in police raid of Grande Prairie home

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Police in Grande Prairie have reported a large seizure of cash and drugs after executing a search warrant earlier this week.

Mounties executed the warrant at a home in Grande Prairie on Wednesday at approximately 9:47 p.m. Inside the home, police discovered 8.6 pounds of marijuana, 577 grams of cannabis resin, 82 Oxycodone pills, and just over $12,000 cash.

47 year-old Kenneth Lavanway and 43 year-old Lorraine Boucher, both of Grande Prairie, are facing a number of charges including: possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Lavanway and Boucher are both set to appear in Provincial Court on September 18th.