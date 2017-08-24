BDO to donate $100 to local minor hockey for every goal scored at U17’s

CALGARY, A.B. — Hockey Canada has partnered with international accounting firm BDO to launch the BDO Goals for Kids program.

Working with its new international marketing partner, BDO, Hockey Canada announced the new program yesterday, which will see $50 for every goal scored at a national championship, and $100 for every goal scored by Team Canada at an international competition donated to local minor hockey associations. That means for every goal scored by any of the three Canadian teams at the World U17 Hockey Challenge, $100 will be donated to both the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek minor hockey associations. The funds will help with offsetting equipment and registration costs for young players.

BDO’s Calgary office managing partner Jim Krahn joined Hockey Canada and several minor hockey players and media personalities in Calgary on Wednesday to officially launch BDO Goals for Kids, and make the program’s first donation.

The first two events where on-ice goals will count towards BDO Goals for Kids come in November when Dawson Creek and Fort St. John, B.C., co-host the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, and Quebec City welcomes the National Women’s Under-18 Championship.