BCUC to hold Site C community input sessions in Fort St. John in early October

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. Utilities Commission has announced the schedule of Community Input Sessions where it will gather public feedback on the preliminary report for its inquiry into the Site C dam.

The Site C Inquiry Panel is due to issue a preliminary report on September 20th. That report will made be available on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website here: www.sitecinquiry.com.

Members of the public are invited to register to attend a Community Input Session, and to add a request to speak if applicable. Registration will open starting on Wednesday, September 6, on the Site C Inquiry’s website, or by phone at 1-844-815-6190. Walk-ins will be welcome, space permitting, on a first come, first served basis.

In the Peace Region, there will be a session in Hudson’s Hope at the Pearkes Centre that will take place on Saturday, September 30th from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Fort St. John will host two sessions on October 1st and 2nd at the Pomeroy Hotel from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. This full list of public sessions can be found below.

Oral submissions that are submitted at the sessions will be transcribed, and will inform the Panel’s final report. All submissions, oral and written, will be published on the BCUC’s Site C Inquiry website.

Additional sessions may be scheduled if required. The need for these will be evaluated nearer the time based on the demand, notably the size of any wait list. Members of the public who wish to make written submissions on the preliminary report may do so on or before October 11th at the following addresses:

By email: sitecsubmission@bcuc.com

By fax: 604-660-1102

By mail: 410-900 Howe Street, Vancouver BC V6Z 2N3