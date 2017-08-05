5th Annual Taylor Flats 200 starts Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. — The Peace Country River Rats will be bringing the 5th Annual Taylor Flats 200 jet boat race back to the Peace and Pine Rivers this weekend.

The Peace Country River Rats are hosting the race on Saturday and Sunday, with races starting at 9:00 a.m. both days. Racers in all five classes will start zooming up the Pine River from Peace Island Park to Happy Hour Corner for the first two legs. At 2:00 p.m., the boats will hit the 5.5 mile circuit on the Peace River near Taylor for the third and sixth stages.

The River Rats’ Trapper Wolsey says that anyone with a boat can watch the races from the banks of either the Peace or the Pine rivers, while anyone that doesn’t have a watercraft of their own can catch all the action at Peace Island Park. Wolsey said this this year, the River Rats will have a big screen set up near the beer gardens in the park, with a live feed of the races coming from footage shot by drone and by a helicopter.

The River Rats are kicking off the event with a show’n’shine on Friday afternoon at Peace Island Park from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Anyone wishing to participate in the event, or to help volunteer or with sponsorship can contact Trapper at 250-262-7411 or Kathy at 250-787-2999. For more information, visit www.peacecountryriverrats.ca/.