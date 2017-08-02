2nd annual Travis Waite Memorial Tournament happening this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The 2nd Annual Travis Waite Memorial Slo-Pitch tournament is taking place this weekend.

The tournament is named in memory of Waite, who succumbed to injuries sustained during an altercation that took place in May, 2015.

According to Waite’s cousin Tara Waite-Myers, the tournament is raising money for the Travis Waite Memorial Foundation, which helps local children from lower income families get involved in organized sports.

Waite-Myers said that last year, the tournament raised close to $4,000 for the Foundation, and that she’s set a goal of meeting that amount this year. She said that she hopes between 10 and 12 teams end up taking part.

Entry fees are $350 per team, with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place teams getting 100 percent, 50 percent, and 25 percent of their entry fees back as prizes.

For more information, or to sign up, go to the Travis Waite Memorial Foundation Facebook group.